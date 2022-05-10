Brokerages Set Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Price Target at GBX 196.67

Shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 195.57 ($2.41).

TW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.28) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 230 ($2.84) to GBX 190 ($2.34) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 191 ($2.35) to GBX 189 ($2.33) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.40) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.71) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of LON TW traded down GBX 3.20 ($0.04) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 120.25 ($1.48). The stock had a trading volume of 9,033,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,409,451. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 133.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Taylor Wimpey has a 52 week low of GBX 120.20 ($1.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 185.02 ($2.28).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.44 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $4.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Taylor Wimpey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.53%.

In other Taylor Wimpey news, insider Jennie Daly sold 43,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 133 ($1.64), for a total transaction of £57,241.87 ($70,573.14). Also, insider Chris Carney sold 11,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.76), for a total value of £16,387.80 ($20,204.41). Insiders sold a total of 107,887 shares of company stock worth $15,157,615 over the last three months.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

