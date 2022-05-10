Brokerages Set TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Target Price at $4.31

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.31.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRUE. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of TrueCar from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of TrueCar from $3.85 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrueCar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TrueCar in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ TRUE traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $2.85. The stock had a trading volume of 632,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,606. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.67. TrueCar has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $6.22. The company has a market capitalization of $266.72 million, a PE ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.01.

TrueCar ( NASDAQ:TRUE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $45.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.78 million. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 16.54% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. Sell-side analysts predict that TrueCar will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in TrueCar during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in TrueCar during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in TrueCar during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in TrueCar by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 16,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter.

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

