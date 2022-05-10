Brokerages Set Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Target Price at $117.98

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.15.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

In related news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 5,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total value of $323,563.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Erik Harris sold 2,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total value of $180,740.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,764 shares of company stock valued at $1,504,050. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.9% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 97.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RARE stock traded up $1.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.56. 565,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,011. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.53. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $50.98 and a twelve month high of $115.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.58.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($0.41). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 47.27% and a negative net margin of 141.65%. The firm had revenue of $79.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (Get Rating)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.