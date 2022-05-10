Bryan K. Segedi Buys 150 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Stock

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) Director Bryan K. Segedi bought 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.56 per share, with a total value of $11,634.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,634. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 540,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,600. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $73.08 and a 1-year high of $124.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.97. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.44.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.16. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 41.03% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The firm had revenue of $555.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.57%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BOKF NA bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,102,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3,158.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 36,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,887,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 274.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 11,990 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 99,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,880,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 191.1% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.25.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.