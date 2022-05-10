Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.40% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Bumble Inc. is the parent company of Badoo and Bumble, two of the world’s highest-grossing dating apps with millions of users worldwide. The Bumble platform enables people to connect and build equitable and healthy relationships. Founded by CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd in 2014, the Bumble app is one of the first dating apps built with women at the center, and the Badoo app, which was founded in 2006, is one of the pioneers of web and mobile dating products. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Bumble from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Bumble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Bumble from $58.00 to $33.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Bumble in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Bumble from $58.00 to $33.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.18.

BMBL stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,536,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,875,563. Bumble has a one year low of $15.41 and a one year high of $61.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.60.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Bumble had a net margin of 41.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. The company had revenue of $208.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Bumble will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Amy Griffin acquired 35,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.37 per share, for a total transaction of $998,624.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BMBL. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bumble by 272.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 38,162 shares in the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Bumble during the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bumble in the first quarter worth approximately $427,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Bumble in the first quarter worth approximately $6,341,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Bumble by 7.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 168,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

