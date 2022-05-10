Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Purchased by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Bunge were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Bunge by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,093,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,308,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549,449 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Bunge by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,518,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,452,000 after acquiring an additional 72,076 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Bunge by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,991,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,970,000 after acquiring an additional 99,183 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Bunge by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,397,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,669,000 after acquiring an additional 492,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Bunge by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,190,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,847,000 after acquiring an additional 406,997 shares in the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BG traded up $2.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,040. Bunge Limited has a 12-month low of $71.73 and a 12-month high of $128.40. The stock has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.69 and its 200 day moving average is $101.13.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.60%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America downgraded Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Bunge in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.56.

In other Bunge news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total transaction of $19,864,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julio Garros sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total value of $105,472.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,211,716 shares of company stock valued at $126,841,509. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

