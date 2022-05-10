Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Caladrius Biosciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Get Caladrius Biosciences alerts:

NASDAQ:CLBS opened at $0.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.81. Caladrius Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $1.68.

Caladrius Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CLBS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caladrius Biosciences will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLBS. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 239.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 14,885 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Caladrius Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Caladrius Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Caladrius Biosciences by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 20,498 shares in the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Caladrius Biosciences (Get Rating)

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies to reverse disease and/or promote the regeneration of damaged tissue. Its product candidates include HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; XOWNA that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Caladrius Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caladrius Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.