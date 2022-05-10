Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Caladrius Biosciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.
NASDAQ:CLBS opened at $0.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.81. Caladrius Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $1.68.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLBS. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 239.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 14,885 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Caladrius Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Caladrius Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Caladrius Biosciences by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 20,498 shares in the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Caladrius Biosciences (Get Rating)
Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies to reverse disease and/or promote the regeneration of damaged tissue. Its product candidates include HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; XOWNA that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease.
