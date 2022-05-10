Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (CHW) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of CHW stock opened at $7.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.31. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a one year low of $7.63 and a one year high of $11.39.

Get Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 59,879 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 31,695 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 18,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 246,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 43,303 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 73,502 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 12,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $710,000.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.