California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,999 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,675 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.20% of TransDigm Group worth $71,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,927,814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,861,311,000 after purchasing an additional 26,327 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth about $450,000. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 7,686 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth about $740,000. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.42, for a total value of $7,433,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total value of $3,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,500 shares of company stock worth $25,324,315 over the last ninety days. 9.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TDG. StockNews.com cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $721.94.

TDG stock opened at $545.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.43. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $540.28 and a 12-month high of $688.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $637.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $631.92.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 23.98%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

