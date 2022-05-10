California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 628,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,155 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Global Payments worth $85,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. David J Yvars Group purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Global Payments by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Global Payments by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GPN opened at $118.38 on Tuesday. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.75 and a twelve month high of $201.98. The company has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.94.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.03. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.65%.

A number of analysts have commented on GPN shares. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $182.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.78.

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $133,345.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.83, for a total transaction of $72,915.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,006 shares of company stock worth $270,255. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

