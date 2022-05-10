California Public Employees Retirement System Has $68.95 Million Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 29,217 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $68,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,093,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,247,707,000 after buying an additional 331,051 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 149.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,113,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $428,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,148 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,101,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $424,587,000 after purchasing an additional 42,470 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 10.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,654,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $335,253,000 after purchasing an additional 150,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Tractor Supply by 9.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,550,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $314,181,000 after purchasing an additional 135,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total value of $4,457,895.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $198.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $222.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $170.82 and a one year high of $241.54. The company has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 51.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.05.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

