California Public Employees Retirement System Has $76.22 Million Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 793,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,125 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.15% of Monster Beverage worth $76,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 162.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 194.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. 63.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MNST stock opened at $83.57 on Tuesday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $71.78 and a 1-year high of $99.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 23.32%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.58.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

