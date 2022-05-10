California Public Employees Retirement System Has $79.46 Million Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 384,780 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,799 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $79,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,318,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,375,954,000 after acquiring an additional 397,082 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,321,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $893,820,000 after acquiring an additional 510,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,186,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $613,049,000 after acquiring an additional 84,241 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,922,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,433,000 after acquiring an additional 130,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,999,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,743,000 after acquiring an additional 145,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FRC. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.29.

Shares of FRC stock opened at $144.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.56 and a 200-day moving average of $184.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $142.32 and a 12-month high of $222.86. The firm has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 12.91%. First Republic Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.71%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

