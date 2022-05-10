California Public Employees Retirement System Has $86.58 Million Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,353,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 87,578 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Marathon Petroleum worth $86,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 83,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,039,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 215.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 104,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,658,000 after purchasing an additional 71,010 shares in the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.55.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total transaction of $398,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MPC stock opened at $90.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.12. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.19 and a fifty-two week high of $96.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.77.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.46 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.60%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 13.77%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

