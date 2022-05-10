California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,454,909 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 71,924 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.21% of Devon Energy worth $64,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,861,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1,955.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,850 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,277 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 211,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,325,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Benchmark cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $51.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.39.

DVN opened at $62.02 on Tuesday. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $24.05 and a 12-month high of $69.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.38. The company has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.61.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.13. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 25.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.19%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.05%.

Devon Energy declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $254,587.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 284,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,501,328.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 17,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total value of $1,019,546.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 192,880 shares of company stock worth $11,779,273. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Devon Energy (Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.