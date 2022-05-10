California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 8,549 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,549 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cintas were worth $84,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,442,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. increased its holdings in Cintas by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 96,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,576,000 after purchasing an additional 47,353 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in Cintas by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 7,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Cintas by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 133,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CTAS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Cintas in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $517.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cintas in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.40.

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total value of $5,290,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,933 shares in the company, valued at $12,245,602.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total value of $3,478,686.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $374.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $402.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $410.62. The firm has a market cap of $38.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.02. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $338.00 and a 52-week high of $461.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Cintas Profile (Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

