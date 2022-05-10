Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CALA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Calithera Biosciences from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Calithera Biosciences alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the third quarter worth $27,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter worth $49,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the third quarter worth $59,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Calithera Biosciences by 1,205.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 232,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 214,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

CALA stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.20. 2,008,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,442,699. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.64. Calithera Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.64.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Calithera Biosciences will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Calithera Biosciences (Get Rating)

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule compounds for tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company offers INCB001158, an orally bioavailable arginase inhibitor of arginase that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of hematology and oncology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Calithera Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calithera Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.