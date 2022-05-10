Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires Shares of 3,500 Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter worth $274,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter worth $247,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter worth $580,000.

NASDAQ CAR traded down $5.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $221.86. The stock had a trading volume of 22,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,446. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $256.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.51. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.87 and a twelve month high of $545.11.

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $9.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $6.54. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 635.44% and a net margin of 19.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 32.65 EPS for the current year.

CAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Avis Budget Group from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised Avis Budget Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $193.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.83.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,823 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $1,091,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

