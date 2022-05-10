Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys 2,850 Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) by 90.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,986 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LHCG. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 312.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 322 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. William Blair lowered shares of LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Stephens lowered shares of LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LHC Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.20.

Shares of LHCG traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $165.23. 15,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,275. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.47, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.85. LHC Group, Inc. has a one year low of $108.42 and a one year high of $223.63.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $571.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.10 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

