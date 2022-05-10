Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys New Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 7,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 6,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $533,966.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NYSE:BAH traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.18. 17,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,515. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $69.68 and a one year high of $91.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.
About Booz Allen Hamilton
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.
