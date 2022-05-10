Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $687,000 Position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 79.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 10.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.66% of the company’s stock.

AOSL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

AOSL stock traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $35.15. 8,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,501. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 12 month low of $23.66 and a 12 month high of $69.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $938.75 million, a PE ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.03 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 60.14% and a return on equity of 16.35%. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 4,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $200,354.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mike F. Chang sold 56,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $3,102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,913 shares of company stock worth $4,055,047 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

