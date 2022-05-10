Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $649,000 in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 100,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,843,000 after purchasing an additional 18,469 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 27,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 116,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,191,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TRV. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James upgraded Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.64.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total value of $539,899.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,085,099.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total value of $348,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,555 shares of company stock worth $6,299,625. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

TRV traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $171.82. The stock had a trading volume of 33,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,875. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.70. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.44 and a 1-year high of $187.98.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.61. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.28%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

