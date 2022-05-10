Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $798,000 in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in OneMain by 40.8% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in OneMain by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 52,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 10,580 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in OneMain by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in OneMain by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 992,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares during the period. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OMF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of OneMain from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

OneMain stock traded down $2.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.52. The stock had a trading volume of 28,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,293. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.69. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.13 and a twelve month high of $63.19.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.15. OneMain had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 40.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.53%.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.37 per share, with a total value of $48,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

