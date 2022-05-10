Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases 3,500 Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 654,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 282,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,602,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 184.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 277,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,387,000 after buying an additional 179,930 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 214,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,560,000 after acquiring an additional 29,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 380.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 187,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,190,000 after acquiring an additional 148,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on HSII shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

In related news, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $36,174.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,267.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 3,853 shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $150,652.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,777 shares of company stock valued at $391,527. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HSII traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,555. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a one year low of $30.49 and a one year high of $50.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.12 million, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.85.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.06). Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 25.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

