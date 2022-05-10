Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes $594,000 Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,689,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $935,388,000 after buying an additional 125,823 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,334,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,290,000 after purchasing an additional 164,726 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,125,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,506,000 after purchasing an additional 34,262 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,495,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 527,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SITE shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.88.

Shares of SITE stock traded down $2.56 on Tuesday, hitting $122.48. The stock had a trading volume of 8,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,778. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.56 and a twelve month high of $260.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $158.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.32.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $805.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.01 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.12, for a total transaction of $2,599,310.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 468,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,925,052.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 52,193 shares of company stock valued at $8,426,900 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

