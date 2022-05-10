Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes Position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 25,969 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTCT. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in NetScout Systems by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 497,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,462,000 after buying an additional 247,327 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NetScout Systems by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 40,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 11,663 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in NetScout Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $457,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in NetScout Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $969,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in NetScout Systems by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 16,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetScout Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTCT traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $32.57. The company had a trading volume of 19,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,189. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.52. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.46 and a 1 year high of $34.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.64.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $191.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $92,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean A. Bua sold 19,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $611,919.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

