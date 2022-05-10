Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,871 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 143.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UFPI shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UFP Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.83.

Shares of UFPI stock traded down $1.58 on Tuesday, reaching $77.75. 2,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,920. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.40. UFP Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $67.50 and a one year high of $94.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.82.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.06%.

In other news, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 15,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total value of $1,349,968.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $25,503.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,350 shares of company stock worth $4,185,632 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

