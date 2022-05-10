Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC reduced its stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 21,300 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,199,462 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $314,678,000 after buying an additional 2,503,834 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 19.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,939,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $228,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626,455 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,234,864 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $89,392,000 after purchasing an additional 606,424 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,505,573 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,614,000 after purchasing an additional 90,874 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 4.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,712,355 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,682,000 after purchasing an additional 174,115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Antero Midstream news, insider Brendan E. Krueger purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.54 per share, with a total value of $31,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 280,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,955,732.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AM stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.70. 81,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,751,780. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 2.70. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $11.71.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.77% and a return on equity of 17.41%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.44%.

AM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.60.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

