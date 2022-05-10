Canagold Resources (TSE:CCM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.32

Shares of Canagold Resources Ltd. (TSE:CCM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32, with a volume of 47900 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.38 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.56 million and a PE ratio of -9.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Canagold Resources Company Profile (TSE:CCM)
