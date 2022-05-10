Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 175 ($2.16) price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CAPC. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.77) price target on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.71) target price on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 203 ($2.50).

LON CAPC opened at GBX 154 ($1.90) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.26, a current ratio of 9.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.68. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 142 ($1.75) and a twelve month high of GBX 188.20 ($2.32). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 45.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 164.73 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 166.66.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Capital & Counties Properties PLC’s previous dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Capital & Counties Properties PLC’s payout ratio is 0.15%.

About Capital & Counties Properties PLC

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. Capital & Counties Properties PLC was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

