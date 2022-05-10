CapWealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,250 QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

CapWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,239,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,352,588,000 after buying an additional 4,375,459 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,852,471,000 after buying an additional 2,630,436 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 248.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,833,473 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $335,287,000 after buying an additional 1,307,977 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,582,460 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $462,066,000 after buying an additional 1,129,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 148.6% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,633,078 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $210,635,000 after buying an additional 976,271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.77.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QCOM traded up $1.89 on Tuesday, hitting $136.81. 562,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,506,730. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.61. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $122.17 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.20.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.53. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.84%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

