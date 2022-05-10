Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $1.18 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Cardinal Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the lowest is $1.12. Cardinal Health posted earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will report full year earnings of $5.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.16 to $5.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $6.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cardinal Health.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $44.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.20 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 155.24%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CAH shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.10.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 264.8% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 108,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after acquiring an additional 79,010 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 51.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 59,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 20,188 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 37,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 14.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 115,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,698,000 after purchasing an additional 14,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 14.1% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 27,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAH stock traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $56.40. The stock had a trading volume of 43,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,004,903. The firm has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.82. Cardinal Health has a twelve month low of $45.85 and a twelve month high of $64.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33.

About Cardinal Health (Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardinal Health (CAH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.