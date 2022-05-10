CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of healthcare-related properties. The Company leases healthcare facilities to healthcare operators in triple-net lease arrangements. CareTrust REIT, Inc. is based in United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CTRE. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of CareTrust REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of CareTrust REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CareTrust REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.43.

Shares of CTRE traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,151,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,160. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.75 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.87 and a 200-day moving average of $19.84. CareTrust REIT has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $24.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 0.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 297.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 301.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

