CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Hits New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $56.00 to $45.00. The company traded as low as $20.66 and last traded at $22.75, with a volume of 39470 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.83.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of CarGurus from $52.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on CarGurus from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on CarGurus in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CarGurus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.75.

In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $357,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scot Christopher Fredo sold 2,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $101,083.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 123,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,516,270.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,838 shares of company stock valued at $1,639,171 over the last three months. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new position in CarGurus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,867,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in CarGurus by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 30,484 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in CarGurus by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 5,175 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in CarGurus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $638,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in CarGurus by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,042.50, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.54.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $430.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.66 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 151.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarGurus Company Profile (NASDAQ:CARG)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

