Carry (CRE) Market Capitalization Tops $52.71 Million

Carry (CRE) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 10th. Carry has a total market capitalization of $52.71 million and $8.71 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carry coin can now be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Carry has traded down 17.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003201 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00060455 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00012073 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Carry Profile

Carry (CRYPTO:CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,785,037,464 coins. Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol . The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io . Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Carry

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

