Casper Price Down 18.7% Over Last Week (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. Casper has a total market capitalization of $235.35 million and $9.71 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Casper has traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Casper coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0490 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003220 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $161.60 or 0.00520383 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00036556 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62,757.71 or 2.02088990 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 51.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00074977 BTC.

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,856,273,747 coins and its circulating supply is 4,801,655,760 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Casper Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

