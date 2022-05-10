Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 33.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Castle Biosciences updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
NASDAQ:CSTL traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.05. 7,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,303. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.62. Castle Biosciences has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $78.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.51 million, a PE ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 1.11.
In related news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 8,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $345,405.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 35,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,496,696 over the last quarter. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSTL shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Castle Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.57.
About Castle Biosciences
Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.
