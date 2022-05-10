Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,796,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,385 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.33% of Caterpillar worth $371,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 3,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar stock traded down $3.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $202.99. 3,040,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,785,587. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.24. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.67 and a 52 week high of $246.69.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.22%.

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $896,760.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 10,549 shares in the company, valued at $2,479,015. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $8,878,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,850 shares of company stock worth $11,087,916 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.20.

Caterpillar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.