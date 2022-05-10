Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stake Boosted by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,459 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $36,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 67.9% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3,042.9% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.20.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total value of $136,896.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $8,878,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,850 shares of company stock valued at $11,087,916. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $204.30. 168,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,793,991. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.67 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $216.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.94.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.28. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

