Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Shares Sold by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,094 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Cavco Industries during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVCO stock traded down $9.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $229.48. The stock had a trading volume of 139 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,061. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.46 and a 1-year high of $327.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $252.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.03.

CVCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cavco Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Cavco Industries from $426.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Cavco Industries from $255.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

