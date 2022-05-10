CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Stock Holdings Raised by OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

CBRE stock traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $78.82. 50,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,819,040. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.96 and a 1-year high of $111.00. The stock has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.73 and a 200-day moving average of $97.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.31. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.86, for a total value of $484,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $2,702,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,381 shares of company stock valued at $4,209,073. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About CBRE Group (Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.