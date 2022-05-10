Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.60-$1.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.50B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.34 billion.Celestica also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.38-$0.44 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Celestica from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised Celestica from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.42.

Get Celestica alerts:

NYSE CLS traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,803. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.48 and a 200 day moving average of $11.30. Celestica has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $13.40.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Rating ) (TSE:CLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that Celestica will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Celestica during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,972,000. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Celestica by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Celestica by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Celestica by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 109,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Celestica by 158.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 727,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,098,000 after acquiring an additional 445,852 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

About Celestica (Get Rating)

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.