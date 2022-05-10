Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.25 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cellectis SA is a gene-editing company. The company focused on developing immunotherapies based on gene edited engineered CAR-T cells. Cellectis SA is based in Paris, France. “

Get Cellectis alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Cellectis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cellectis from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.88.

CLLS stock opened at $3.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.61. Cellectis has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $16.86. The firm has a market cap of $138.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.24.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.50. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 41.88% and a negative net margin of 170.26%. The business had revenue of $13.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.95) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cellectis will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cellectis by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 11,858 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Cellectis in the third quarter worth about $287,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cellectis in the third quarter worth about $253,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cellectis in the third quarter worth about $2,212,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Cellectis in the third quarter worth about $42,000. 40.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cellectis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cellectis (CLLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.