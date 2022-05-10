Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) EVP Sells $228,695.00 in Stock

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) EVP Rakesh Subramanian sold 4,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $228,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,150,373. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE CDAY traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,217,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.33 and a beta of 1.51. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a one year low of $50.48 and a one year high of $130.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.96.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.44 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 7.72% and a negative return on equity of 3.11%. Ceridian HCM’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CDAY shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research cut Ceridian HCM from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDAY. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 311.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 71.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 48.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 631.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

