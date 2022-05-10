Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Certara Inc. provides medicines to patients using proprietary biosimulation software and technology to transform traditional drug discovery and development. Certara Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CERT. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Certara from $48.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Certara from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Certara has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

Shares of CERT stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 710,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,058. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.38. Certara has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $45.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -217.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.55.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Certara had a negative net margin of 4.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $81.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Certara will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Certara news, CEO William F. Feehery sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $2,188,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 3,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $74,716.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,195,342.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 221,352 shares of company stock valued at $4,844,766 over the last three months. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CERT. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Certara by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,088,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,478 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Certara by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,540,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,482 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Certara by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,732,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,763,000 after purchasing an additional 904,592 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Certara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,269,000. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Certara by 215.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,254,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,654,000 after purchasing an additional 856,959 shares in the last quarter. 52.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

