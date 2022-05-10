CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) Receives C$126.09 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIB) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$126.09.

GIB.A has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James set a C$130.00 target price on shares of CGI and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$131.00 to C$132.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of CGI from C$128.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Societe Generale raised shares of CGI to a “buy” rating and set a C$119.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

GIB.A traded down C$1.32 on Friday, reaching C$101.27. 169,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,635. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$102.42 and its 200-day moving average price is C$106.52. CGI has a 52-week low of C$98.77 and a 52-week high of C$116.88. The company has a market cap of C$24.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.38, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

