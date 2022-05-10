Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Brokerages expect Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Charah Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the highest is ($0.17). Charah Solutions posted earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 122.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Charah Solutions will report full year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.33). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.05). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Charah Solutions.

Get Charah Solutions alerts:

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $93.43 million during the quarter. Charah Solutions had a negative return on equity of 56.75% and a negative net margin of 1.98%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charah Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charah Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Charah Solutions by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 199,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 40,043 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Charah Solutions by 147.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 18,825 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charah Solutions by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,332,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,034,000 after buying an additional 59,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charah Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000.

Shares of CHRA stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.70. 26,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,450. Charah Solutions has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $6.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.36. The stock has a market cap of $124.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 0.39.

Charah Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company offers remediation and compliance services, including environmental management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management services, such as closure by removal, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Charah Solutions (CHRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Charah Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charah Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.