Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.85 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $2.85 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.90 and the lowest is $2.80. Charles River Laboratories International posted earnings per share of $2.61 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will report full-year earnings of $11.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.46 to $11.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $13.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.77 to $13.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Charles River Laboratories International.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $913.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.64 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRL. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.88.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $228.85 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1 year low of $227.29 and a 1 year high of $460.21. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $326.77.

In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.67, for a total transaction of $5,033,250.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total value of $6,309,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,975 shares of company stock valued at $11,791,146. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 703 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at $1,932,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 685 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

