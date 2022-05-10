Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:CHK traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.80. 2,245,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,849,550. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.33. Chesapeake Energy has a twelve month low of $48.16 and a twelve month high of $97.61.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

