Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Tdam USA Inc.

Tdam USA Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 123,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 0.9% of Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $14,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CVX traded up $1.53 on Tuesday, reaching $160.78. 11,573,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,584,021. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $164.67 and a 200-day moving average of $137.82. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $174.76.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.38%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Chevron from $186.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Chevron from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.09.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $12,312,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,615,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 373,048 shares of company stock valued at $56,163,028. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

